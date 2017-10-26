Little Shop of Horrors

What would you do for love? Seymour, a mild-mannered florist from Skid Row, improves his chances for personal and professional growth through a bloodthirsty plant from another planet. His confidence begins to soar, but how far will he go to feed the beast? This doo-wop horror comedy musical botanical mashup is a rockin' ride that will remind you to keep an eye on your houseplants.

Little Shop kicks off UK Department of Theatre and Dance's 50th anniversary season, directed by department chair Nancy Jones with musical direction from Lexington star Tedrin Lindsay!

Thursday, Friday, Saturday - October 26, 27, 28 | 7:30PM

Saturday, Sunday - October 28, 29 | 2PM

UK College of Fine Arts | 465 Rose St

$20 | $15 for students

For more information call 859.257.3297 or visit FineArts.uky.edu