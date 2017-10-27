Little Shop of Horrors

to Google Calendar - Little Shop of Horrors - 2017-10-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Little Shop of Horrors - 2017-10-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Little Shop of Horrors - 2017-10-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Little Shop of Horrors - 2017-10-27 19:30:00

UK College of Fine Arts 465 Rose St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Little Shop of Horrors

What would you do for love? Seymour, a mild-mannered florist from Skid Row, improves his chances for personal and professional growth through a bloodthirsty plant from another planet. His confidence begins to soar, but how far will he go to feed the beast? This doo-wop horror comedy musical botanical mashup is a rockin' ride that will remind you to keep an eye on your houseplants.

Little Shop kicks off UK Department of Theatre and Dance's 50th anniversary season, directed by department chair Nancy Jones with musical direction from Lexington star Tedrin Lindsay!

Thursday, Friday, Saturday -  October 26, 27, 28 | 7:30PM

Saturday, Sunday - October 28, 29 | 2PM

UK College of Fine Arts | 465 Rose St

$20 | $15 for students     

For more information call 859.257.3297 or visit FineArts.uky.edu

Info
UK College of Fine Arts 465 Rose St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
to Google Calendar - Little Shop of Horrors - 2017-10-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Little Shop of Horrors - 2017-10-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Little Shop of Horrors - 2017-10-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Little Shop of Horrors - 2017-10-27 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

October 26, 2017

Friday

October 27, 2017

Saturday

October 28, 2017

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Monday

October 30, 2017

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Submit Yours