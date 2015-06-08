LIVE at the Levee Summer Concert Series 2017

The largest patio party in Northern Kentucky is back for 2017 as Bud Light's LIVE at the Levee Summer Concert Series presented by The New 94.9 returns on May 25th and runs through August 31st.

The free Thursday night concert series takes place at Newport on the Levee from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. on the Riverfront Plaza next to the Newport Aquarium.

For more information call 859-291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com