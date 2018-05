Live! After Five- Kirby's Dreamland

Come celebrate the weekend with us and help kick off the Live! after Five series featuring:

Kirby's Dreamland

Steve Clark - Vocals

Tony McElwain - Guitar/Vocals

D M - Bass/Vocals

Nick McElwain - Drums

Fridays are for fun so come enjoy some great Live! music and food and drink specials at participating venues!!

For more information call 502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com/events