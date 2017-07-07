Live! after Five: The Louisville Crashers

Widely recognized as one of the nation’s best party bands!

Members of the Louisville Crashers have been certified as gold and platinum selling artists by the Recording Industry Association of America and the Canadian Recording Industry Association. They’ve also made appearances on the Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Grand Ole Opry, MTV, and many more. These outstanding musicians have toured all over the world, sharing the stage with world-famous artists such as Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Aerosmith and Luke Bryan.

Come rock out with us for some Happy Hour specials and amazing Live! music!

Friday, July 7th

5:30-8:30 PM

For more information visit 4thstlive.com/events