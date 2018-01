Live Harness Racing at Bluegrass Downs

Don't miss the thrill and excitement of live harness horse racing at Bluegrass Downs. The 5/8 mile track hosts up to 10 daily races.

Race office hours are from 8 AM to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 AM to 3 PM on Thursday and Friday during live racing season.

Simulcast thoroughbred racing year-round including the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup.

