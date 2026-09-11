× Expand Russell Anderson, The Reindeer Farm Kissel chatting with guest alongside his work in progress at The Reindeer Farm

LIVE Ice Sculpting at The Reindeer Farm

Watch an incredible Christmas scene come to life from ice at The Reindeer Farm! Two-time Food Network *Outrageous Pumpkins* champion Danny Kissel returns December 12 & 13 for live ice sculpting, transforming multiple blocks of ice into sculptures that come together to create one spectacular themed display. Watch the scene take shape throughout the weekend while enjoying the reindeer, Christmas lights and holiday fun around the farm. Included with farm admission.

For more information call 270-938-7480 or visit thereindeerfarm.com