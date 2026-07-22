× Expand Kuttawa Tourism 2 90 minute sets Van Halen and Ted Nugent Tribute Bands

Live on the Lawn VII is a FREE outdoor concert series that is sure to get you rockin'! Enjoy music by JUMP - America’s GREATEST Van Halen Experience, and the incredible Uncle Ted - The Ted Nugent Experience!

- FREE ADMISSION for ALL AGES

- Food Trucks

- Beer Garden

For more information call (270) 601-6885 or visit visitkuttawaky.com