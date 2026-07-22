Live on the Lawn VII
to
Silver Cliff Park 1st street, Kuttawa, Kentucky
×
Kuttawa Tourism
2 90 minute sets Van Halen and Ted Nugent Tribute Bands
Live on the Lawn VII is a FREE outdoor concert series that is sure to get you rockin'! Enjoy music by JUMP - America’s GREATEST Van Halen Experience, and the incredible Uncle Ted - The Ted Nugent Experience!
- FREE ADMISSION for ALL AGES
- Food Trucks
- Beer Garden
For more information call (270) 601-6885 or visit visitkuttawaky.com
Info
Silver Cliff Park 1st street, Kuttawa, Kentucky
Festivals & Fairs