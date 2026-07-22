Live on the Lawn VII

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Silver Cliff Park 1st street, Kuttawa, Kentucky

Live on the Lawn VII is a FREE outdoor concert series that is sure to get you rockin'! Enjoy music by JUMP - America’s GREATEST Van Halen Experience, and the incredible Uncle Ted - The Ted Nugent Experience!

- FREE ADMISSION for ALL AGES

- Food Trucks

- Beer Garden

For more information call  (270) 601-6885 or visit visitkuttawaky.com

Info

Silver Cliff Park 1st street, Kuttawa, Kentucky
Festivals & Fairs
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