Live Music in the Beer Garden
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
Live Music in the Beer Garden
Visit 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens for an evening of live music by Basement Propaganda. Grab a drink, relax under the lights, and enjoy great tunes in the open-air beer garden.
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parents