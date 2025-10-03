Live Music in the Beer Garden

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Visit 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens for an evening of live music by Basement Propaganda. Grab a drink, relax under the lights, and enjoy great tunes in the open-air beer garden.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parents
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music in the Beer Garden - 2025-10-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music in the Beer Garden - 2025-10-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music in the Beer Garden - 2025-10-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music in the Beer Garden - 2025-10-03 18:00:00 ical