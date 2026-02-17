× Expand Live Music by Britt Dignan Live Music by Britt Dignan

Live Music by Britt Dignan at Tradewater Brewing

Kick off your weekend early with us Friday, March 20th from 6–8 PM for an evening of live tunes, great brews, and tasty food!

We’re thrilled to welcome Britt Dignan to the stage — a Tennessee-based Americana singer-songwriter with a gift for crafting meaningful lyrics and smooth acoustic melodies rooted in heartfelt storytelling and soulful vocals. Britt’s songs paint vivid pictures with descriptive lyrics and a warm stage presence that keeps audiences coming back. He’s shared stages with nationally touring artists throughout the Midwest and Southeast and has established himself as a true Americana standout. His first full-length album Ordinary Life arrived in 2014, and his hit single “This Loving Sky” was released in 2022 — with more new music on the horizon.

🍔 Food Truck: Amelia’s Angels will be onsite serving up delicious eats all evening.

Come out for a laid-back night of acoustic vibes, cold drinks, and good company — we’ll see you there! 🎸🍻

For more information call (270) 807-0493.