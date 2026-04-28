Live Music by the Ford Band at The Social Tap- Madisonville
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The Social Tap- Madisonville 538 E. Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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Live Music by the Ford Band
Live Music by the Ford Band
Live Music by the Ford Band at The Social Tap- Madisonville
Come and join us for our first time at Madisonville’s newest establishment. We are looking forward to playing some music for our friends both old and new. Come on out and join us for a few drinks and some good music!
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The Social Tap- Madisonville 538 E. Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs