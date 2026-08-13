Live Music at High Stakes Rooftop: Carly Johnson

× Expand High Stakes Rooftop Live music + rooftop views = the perfect summer night 🎶🌇 Join us at High Stakes Rooftop on August 20 from 6–9 p.m. for live music by Carly Johnson, refreshing drinks and skyline views. Grab your crew and make a night of it!

Head to High Stakes Rooftop for an evening of live music under the Louisville skyline! Enjoy a performance by Carly Johnson while sipping cocktails, taking in the rooftop views and soaking up the summer atmosphere. Join us August 20 from 6–9 p.m. for good music, great drinks and even better views.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com