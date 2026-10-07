× Expand High Stakes Rooftop Live music at High Stakes Rooftop

Take your night to new heights with live music at High Stakes Rooftop! 🎶🌆

Grab a cocktail, take in the Louisville skyline and settle in for an evening of live music high above NuLu. Come early for dinner, stay for the tunes and enjoy rooftop bites, craft cocktails and city views all night long.

With live music throughout the season, there’s always a reason to head upstairs, grab your crew and let the rooftop set the vibe. 🥂🎵

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com