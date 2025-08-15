× Expand Live Music by The Honey Vines Live Music by The Honey Vines

Live Music by The Honey Vines at Tradewater Brewing

Join us for an unforgettable evening of harmony and soul with The Honey Vines, live at Tradewater Brewing Company from 6 to 8 PM! This acoustic duo from Southern Indiana blends soulful blues and dynamic acoustic sounds—creating a heartfelt, inspiring experience you won’t want to miss.

🎤 With Andrea Wirth on vocals, guitar, percussion and harmonica and Melanie Bozsa on vocals and acoustic and electric guitar, The Honey Vines deliver rich harmonies and uplifting energy that connect with audiences of all kinds.

🍔 Food Truck: Jus Burgers – back with their signature lineup of mouthwatering burgers and more!

🍻 Cold beer, great food, and beautiful live music—come spend your Friday night with us at Tradewater Brewing Company!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com