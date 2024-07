Live Music by Josh Merritt

× Expand The Oasis Southwest Grill The Oasis Southwest Grill

Live Music at Oasis Southwest Grill in Madisonville

Oasis Southwest Grill is bringing the entertainment with their Thursday Night Laua! Join them for weekly live music at the tiki bar!

For more information call 270-824-3993 or visit on Facebook: The Oasis Southwest Grill - Madisonville, KY