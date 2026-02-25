× Expand Ghost Fox Winery The Mingled Oaks Live

Live Music with The Mingled Oaks at Ghost Fox Winery

Spring wines are here, and we’re celebrating with a relaxed afternoon at Ghost Fox—and everyone’s invited.

Join us for our Spring Wine Club Pick Up, where Wine Club members can grab their spring releases and guests can enjoy the full tasting room lineup. We’ll be pouring bright, refreshing wines that feel right at home in the season of longer days and warmer evenings.

To make it even sweeter, we’ll have live music from The Mingled Oaks from 4–7 PM, bringing the perfect soundtrack for sipping, lounging, and soaking up spring at the winery.

For more information call 502.553.8378 or visit ghostfoxwinery.com