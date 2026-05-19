× Expand Live Music | Night Noodles | Undertone - June 5th @ 8 Live Music | Night Noodles | Undertone - June 5th @ 8

The Night Noodles Live at Undertone | Music, Cocktails and Craft Beer | Cincinnati

Spend your Friday night with live music, great drinks, and neighborhood energy as The Night Noodles return to Undertone at Mellotone Beer Project on Friday, June 5 in Over-the-Rhine.

A favorite among locals, The Night Noodles bring an easygoing, genre-blending sound that fits perfectly with Undertone's intimate, street-level atmosphere. Their monthly performances have become a neighborhood tradition-an opportunity to gather with friends, discover new music, and settle into a night that feels distinctly Cincinnati.

Located beneath Mellotone Beer Project in the heart of Over-the-Rhine, Undertone offers a warm, relaxed setting designed for conversation, cocktails, and live performances. The space combines the feel of a listening bar with the energy of a neighborhood hangout, creating an atmosphere where music takes center stage without losing the social spirit of the room.

Guests can enjoy:

- Live music from The Night Noodles

- House-brewed craft beer from Mellotone Beer Project

- Cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic options

- A cozy, welcoming street-level bar atmosphere

- Food available throughout the evening

- A laid-back community vibe in the heart of OTR

Whether you're already a fan of The Night Noodles or simply looking for a memorable night out in Cincinnati, this monthly show offers a chance to experience local music in one of Over-the-Rhine's most inviting gathering spaces.

Undertone's intimate setup makes every performance feel personal. You can settle in with a drink near the bar, catch up with friends between songs, or simply enjoy the soundtrack of the evening as the neighborhood comes alive around you.

Located just steps from Washington Park and surrounded by the restaurants, bars, and nightlife of OTR, Undertone at Mellotone is an ideal stop for anyone exploring Cincinnati's local music and hospitality scene.

Doors open before the performance, so arrive early to grab a seat, order a drink, and ease into the night.

Join us on Friday, June 5 for another evening with The Night Noodles at Undertone-where live music, craft beer, and community come together in Over-the-Rhine.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3642607-0?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3642607-2?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3642607-3?pid=11713

Date and Time: Friday, 05 June 2026 at 20:00 - 22:00

Venue details: Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

For more information call 513-650-7773