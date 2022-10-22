Live Music by Purse Dive Divas!

Scores Pizza 401 Madison Square Dr. Suite 21, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

The Purse Dive Divas will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 22nd at Scores Pizza! 

Check out their page for other fun events at Scores Pizza including karaoke, pool tournaments, trivia, and more!

For more information call 270-452-2222 or follow on Facebook.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
270-452-2222
