Live Music by Reckless X Band

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Looking for a great night out? Head to The Social Tap for live music, cold drinks, and a laid-back atmosphere. From local favorites to regional acts, The Social Tap is quickly becoming a go-to spot for live entertainment and good times with friends in Madisonville, KY. Grab a seat, order your favorite drink, and enjoy an evening of great music and community.

Oct 10th @ 7:00 pm: Reckless X Band

For more information call (270) 584-5748.