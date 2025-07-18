× Expand Live Music by Sarah Beth Brewer Live Music by Sarah Beth Brewer

Live Music by Sarah Beth Brewer at Tradewater Brewing

Come out to Tradewater Brewing Company for an evening of cold beer, delicious food, and live music from the talented Sarah Beth Brewer! Performing from 6 to 8 PM, Sarah Beth brings heartfelt vocals and a mix of country, folk, and soul to the stage.

🌟 She’s a Josie Music Awards nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year in the Country category—don’t miss the chance to catch this rising star live!

🌭 Food Truck: Nathan’s Famous – serving up iconic dogs and all-American favorites.

🍻 Great beer, award-nominated talent, and summer vibes—sounds like a perfect Friday night. Grab your friends and join us!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com