Live Music @ Simply Poured Coffee
Simply Poured Coffee 190 Madison Square Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join Simply Poured on Saturday, Jan. 14th from 5 pm-9 pm for live music by local musicians!
Performances by:
Willie G / Sarah Beth Brewer
Mark Odum
Fox Run Renegades
Tom Taylor / Maddye Mink
For more information, please call 270.619.0304
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family