Live Music @ Simply Poured Coffee

Join Simply Poured on Saturday, Jan. 14th from 5 pm-9 pm for live music by local musicians!

Performances by:

Willie G / Sarah Beth Brewer

Mark Odum

Fox Run Renegades

Tom Taylor / Maddye Mink

For more information, please call 270.619.0304