Live Music @ Simply Poured Coffee

Simply Poured Coffee 190 Madison Square Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join Simply Poured on Saturday, Jan. 14th from 5 pm-9 pm for live music by local musicians! 

Performances by: 

Willie G / Sarah Beth Brewer

Mark Odum

Fox Run Renegades

Tom Taylor / Maddye Mink

For more information, please call 270.619.0304 

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
270.619.0304
