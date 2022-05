LIVE Music by Tim Rhodes

× Expand Oasis Southwest Grill - Madisonville, KY Oasis Southwest Grill - Madisonville, KY

Join Oasis at the Tiki Bar on Thursday May 26th from 6PM to 9PM! Special Guest LIVE Performance from Tim Rhodes! Be sure to check out their new Summer Drink Specials! #ITSTIKITIME #TIMRHODES

For more information call (270) 824-3993 or visit on Facebook: theoasismadisonville