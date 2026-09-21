Live Music by Yellow Banks + Honky Tonk Revival
-
The Social Tap- Madisonville 538 E. Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The Social Tap
Yellow Banks + Honky Tonk Revival Graphic
Looking for a great night out? Head to The Social Tap for live music, cold drinks, and a laid-back atmosphere. From local favorites to regional acts, The Social Tap is quickly becoming a go-to spot for live entertainment and good times with friends in Madisonville, KY. Grab a seat, order your favorite drink, and enjoy an evening of great music and community.
Sept 25th @ 7pm: Yellow Banks + Honky Tonk Revival
For more information call (270) 584-5748.