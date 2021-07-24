LIVE on the Banks at Smothers Park

Saturday Evenings 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Smothers Park – Overlook Stage & Allen Street Pavilion

LIVE on the Banks is a FREE Outdoor Concert Series. The Overlook Stage at Smothers Park in Downtown Owensboro will feature some of the finest LOCAL and REGIONAL Performing Arts & Entertainers, every Saturday evening, May 22 through September 25.

LOB is FREE, FAMILY event, open to the public, for all ages, and is presented by the City of Owensboro. Join us on Saturday evenings at the Overlook Stage at Smothers Park and the Allen Street Pavilion.

For more information visit liveonthebanks.com