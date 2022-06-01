× Expand NWF Wrestling Wrestling in Ludlow KY

Live Pro Wrestling - Ludlow KY

NWF comes back to Ludlow, KY on Saturday, June 18th! Live professional wrestling at the historic Ludlow Theater!

- NWF Heavyweight Championship Match: Adam Swayze (c) vs. Star Rider

- King Titan vs. Juice

and more!

Doors open at 7:00pm

Bell time at 8:00pm

Front Row: $15

General admission in advance: $8

$10 at the door the day of the show

For more information, please call 513.570.4694 or visit the Event Website