Live Pro Wrestling - Ludlow KY

NWF comes back to Ludlow, KY on Saturday, June 18th! Live professional wrestling at the historic Ludlow Theater!
- NWF Heavyweight Championship Match: Adam Swayze (c) vs. Star Rider
- King Titan vs. Juice
and more!
Doors open at 7:00pm
Bell time at 8:00pm
Front Row: $15
General admission in advance: $8
$10 at the door the day of the show
For more information, please call 513.570.4694 or visit the Event Website
Info
Bircus Brewing Company 322 Elm St, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016
Kids & Family, Pro Wrestling, Sports, Theater & Dance