× Expand Styled Social Co Live Racing is coming home to Highbramble Park.

Live Racing at Highbramble Park

On July 5th, Live Racing at Highbramble Park will proudly host the Woodford County Fair leg of the Kentucky Proud Series.

• Date: July 5th, 2025

• Post Time: 12:30 PM

• Location: Highbramble Park, Woodford County, KY

More than just racing — Race Day is a full-on celebration, including:

• Live Music: Enjoy performances from local bands throughout the afternoon.

• Delicious Eats: From gourmet bites to local favorites, our lineup of food trucks and concessions has something for everyone.

• Family Zone: Inflatables, yard games, and plenty of space for kids and adults to run and play.

For more information call (859) 873-1424 or visit highbramblepark.com/live-racing/