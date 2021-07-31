Living Arts and Science Center Summer Nights Chef Series

The Living Arts and Science Center has announced its first Summer Nights Chef Series and Fundraiser featuring several Lexington chefs. Lexington and surrounding residents are invited to join in the fun at each Summer Nights event. Participants will enjoy a local chef prepared menu, chef selected libations and entertainment with proceeds benefiting The Living Arts and Science Center and their programming for at risk students and to keep class fees low or free for students in need. This year’s chefs include Chef Ranada Riley, Chef Jeff Spry and Chef Cole Arimes.

Join these incredible chefs as they encourage you to get involved in inspiring creativity through their talents:

On Saturday, July 31st, the dinner event will feature award-winning chef, Ranada Riley of Ranada’s Kitchen. This firecracker chef will take you on a journey of Latin flavors with entertainment by The Salsa Center.

On Saturday, August 28th, the dinner event will feature local Chef Jeff Spry of Selma’s catering and Events. Jeff is a talented wizard of a chef who’s culinary creations have been featured at some of the most incredible events in Lexington. He will immerse you in Italian cuisine while entertainers bring you New York nightclub crooning.

On Saturday, September 25th, the dinner event will feature Chef Cole Arimes of Coles 735 Main and Epping’s on Eastside. He is an award-winning chef and visionary that builds connections in the community and brings truly inspired dining to downtown Lexington. Chef Cole will be sharing both his love for food and our community in a Greek style dinner sure to inspire you with entertainment.

All proceeds from sales benefit The Living Arts and Science Center (LASC). The LASC is a 501(c)3 non-profit established to inspire life-long learning in the arts and sciences.

For information visit lasclex.org or call (859) 252-5222