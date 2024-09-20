Reimagine an Exhibition of Art at the Living Arts and Science Center

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky

Reimagine an Exhibition of Art at the Living Arts and Science Center 

 A creative reimagined interpretationby professional artists inspired by drawings submitted by elementary students in Fayette Co.Auction and Exhibition

Opens Friday, September 20 - October 11, 2024 at The Living Arts and Science Center

Auction Closes Friday, 11th October 2024

All proceeds from sales benefit The Living Arts and Science Center (LASC). The LASC is a 501(c)3 non-profit established to inspire life-long learning in the arts and sciences.

For information visit lasclex.org or call (859) 252-5222

