Living Christmas Tree Choir at First Baptist Church Somerset

to

First Baptist Church of Somerset 128 North Main Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Living Christmas Tree Choir at First Baptist Church Somerset

Experience the spirit of the season as our Living Christmas Tree Choir performs music celebrating the birth of Jesus. 

For more information call (606) 678-5106 or visit fbcsomerset.org/christmas-2024

Info

First Baptist Church of Somerset 128 North Main Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Living Christmas Tree Choir at First Baptist Church Somerset - 2024-12-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Living Christmas Tree Choir at First Baptist Church Somerset - 2024-12-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Living Christmas Tree Choir at First Baptist Church Somerset - 2024-12-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Living Christmas Tree Choir at First Baptist Church Somerset - 2024-12-14 18:00:00 ical