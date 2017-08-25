Living Kidney Donor Breakfast at Noosh Nosh

To celebrate his 60th birthday, renowned chef Anoosh Shariat is shining a light on kidney donations with an informational event and breakfast at Noosh Nosh, 4816 Brownsboro Center, Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

Shariat is holding the event to help his friend, former University of Louisville women’s swim coach Rick Hill, in his search for a living kidney donor, but Shariat hopes to help build awareness about all living donor opportunities. A nephrologist, living donor, and a surgeon will be present to educate the community about how to become a living donor. The University of Kentucky transplant team will be on hand, too, and members can sign up to be living donors.

Chef Shariat will provide a light breakfast and invites all who are interested in learning more. There is no cost to attend.

For more information or to make a reservation call (502) 690-6585