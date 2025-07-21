Living Plant Portraits Workshop with Young Choe

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Join renowned kusomono and kokedama artist Young Choe to create your own framed, vertical mini-garden to add natural beauty and elegance to your wall or workspace. All materials provided.

For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org/event/living-plant-portraits-workshop-with-young-choe/

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden
502-276-5404
