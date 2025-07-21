Living Plant Portraits Workshop with Young Choe
Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Living Plant Portraits Workshop with Young Choe
Join renowned kusomono and kokedama artist Young Choe to create your own framed, vertical mini-garden to add natural beauty and elegance to your wall or workspace. All materials provided.
For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org/event/living-plant-portraits-workshop-with-young-choe/
Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden