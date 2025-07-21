× Expand Waterfront Botanical Gardens Living Plant Portraits Workshop with Young Choe

Join renowned kusomono and kokedama artist Young Choe to create your own framed, vertical mini-garden to add natural beauty and elegance to your wall or workspace. All materials provided.

For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org/event/living-plant-portraits-workshop-with-young-choe/