Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Living Treasures Reception at Oldham County History Center
The Oldham County History Center will host its annual Living Treasures Reception to celebrate everyone who has been recognized as a Living Treasure from 2020 through 2022. Light refreshments will be provided. Reception will be held in the Rob Morris Chapel Education Building. FREE/Reservations are required.
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
