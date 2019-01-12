Living Treasures Reception

The annual Living Treasures Reception will be held on Sat., Jan. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Rob Morris Educational Building located at 207 W. Jefferson St. on the campus of the Oldham County History Center. This program will honor the 2018 Living Treasures: Dee Craig, Donald Whitehouse, Bobby Brown, Shirley Hull Hardesty O’Bryan, Richard Carey, Robert Steele, Robert Brent, Denise Watts-Wilson, Phil Green, Cheryl Sabin, and Ruth Ann Beard.

The Living Treasures are a special group of people from the Oldham County community known for their wisdom and various accomplishments, having spent a lifetime making history. Their impact, whether large or small, is felt by many far and wide. Their oral histories and photographs are recorded, archived and made available to the public at the Oldham County History Center. Each month a nominee is selected and featured in a one page spread in The Oldham Era. Eleven nominees are selected throughout the year and then honored the following year at a reception in January at the Oldham County History Center. All past Living Treasures are invited to attend as well.

This year’s Living Treasures Reception entertainment will be “Nancy Green: Being Aunt Jemima, The Pancake Queen.” Lexington, Ky resident Debra Faulk will tell the story of former slave Nancy Green, who became known world-wide as the face of Aunt Jemima. Green was born a slave in Montgomery Co., KY in 1834. She worked for the Walker family and moved with them to Chicago in 1872. Eight years later she was discovered and gained the financial independence that few African Americans and women experienced at that time. This Kentucky Chautauqua program is presented through the Kentucky Humanities Council.

Debra F. Faulk is a professional actress and comedian. Born and raised in Lexington, Ky, she graduated in 2007 from the University of Kentucky where she majored in Theatre. In 2013 she received her Masters of Fine Arts (MFA) in Media Studies with emphasis on Television, Film & Theatre from California State University, Los Angeles. Debra has been a professional comedienne for over two decades and is the founder and artistic director of her own company called Rainbow Attractions, LLC. Her company combines entertainment with education highlighting serious health issues with added elements of humor and joy. She also works as a scholar with the “Prime Time Reading” Program with Breckinridge Elementary School in Lexington, Ky. This program is part of the Family Literacy Program, which is provided in association with Kentucky Humanities, Inc.

Light refreshments will be provided. The Oldham Era is co-sponsoring this event. To make reservations please contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org