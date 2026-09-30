× Expand Marilyne Nix LL9 Media Louisville Home Show — October 16–17, 2027 at Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

LL9 Media Louisville Home Show returns October 16–17, 2027, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. The event brings together homeowners, home improvement professionals, businesses and local audiences for a weekend focused on home improvement, remodeling, renovation, design and related products and services. Visit LL9Media.com for event information and updates.

For more information call 02272800053.