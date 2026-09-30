LL9 Media Louisville Home Show

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Triple Crown Pavilion 1776 Plantside Drive, Kentucky 40299

LL9 Media Louisville Home Show returns October 16–17, 2027, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. The event brings together homeowners, home improvement professionals, businesses and local audiences for a weekend focused on home improvement, remodeling, renovation, design and related products and services. Visit LL9Media.com for event information and updates.

For more information call 02272800053. 

Info

Triple Crown Pavilion 1776 Plantside Drive, Kentucky 40299
Home & Garden
02272800053
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