LMPD Traffic Stops Panel Discussion

First Floor Gallery Access: 5 – 6 pm / Session 6 – 7 pm

Recent traffic stops have come under increased scrutiny after claims that the practice has lead to unequal treatment for minorities. Most recently an 18-year old stopped for making a wide turn was removed from his vehicle, frisked and handcuffed for a period of time - the video of this traffic stop has been circulated widely and may lead to possible changes in this law enforcement strategy.

How do we move forward as a community feeling there is one Louisville, and not two?

Panelists include LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad, Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds, and Metro Council President David James.

Invited Guests: Tae-Ahn Lea and his mother, Tija Jackson

The Program is offered free of charge thanks to the generosity of Eileen and Mac Brown.

