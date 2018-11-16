LO Coffee: Oboe Concerto

Louisville Orchestra at Kentucky Center for the Arts

Ken-David Masur, the next generation of the talented Masur family (his father Kurt was a noted-conductor), is making his mark as a bold and fearless conductor whose performances as Associate Conductor with the Boston Symphony are thrilling audiences. He makes his LO debut conducting our own principal oboist as soloist and Brahms’ (1833-1897) first significant symphonic work.

ERIC NATHAN: the space of a door

RICHARD STRAUSS: Oboe Concerto

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Serenade No. 1

ALEXANDER VVEDENSKIY, oboe

KEN-DAVID MASUR, conductor

For more information call 502-587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org