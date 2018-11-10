LO Pops: Brass Transit - The Musical Legacy of Chicago

LO Pops:  Brass Transit - The Musical Legacy of Chicago

This dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight CHICAGO tribute features spectacular attention to every detail of the CHICAGO songbook. Hits like: “Saturday In The Park,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “25 or 6 To 4,” and “You’re The Inspiration” have left crowds in awe and on their feet more than once, evoking comments like “Spine-tingling,” “Brought me back to my youth,” and “Perfect in every detail.” Brass Transit goes far beyond just imitating the songs, they embody the music.

BOB BERNHARDT, conductor

IAN JUTSUN, lead vocals

TONY CARLUCCI, bandleader

BOB McALPINE, guitar

PAUL DELONG, drums

DON BREITHAUPT, keyboards

DOUG GIBSON, trombone

PHIL POPPA, saxophones

JAY SPEZIALE, bass

For more information call 502-587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation, This & That
502.584.7777
