LO Pops: Home for the Holidays

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky

The LO Pops: Home for the Holidays

On Saturday, November 25 at 8PM Bob Bernhardt and the Louisville Orchestra will celebrate Christmas with beautiful holiday music and two thrilling talents from Broadway who will light up Kentucky Center’s Whitney Hall stage to kick-off the season! Lisa Vroman and Doug LaBrecque will enchant the audience with yuletide songs like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Ave Maria,” and “O Holy Night.” The Louisville Youth Choir joins in for musical highlights from popular Christmas films like Home Alone and The Polar Express!

For more information call 502.584.7777 or visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
502.584.7777
November 2, 2017

November 3, 2017

November 4, 2017

November 5, 2017

November 6, 2017

November 7, 2017

November 8, 2017

