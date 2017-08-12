Lobster Fest at Bellefonte Country Club

Evening includes a live band -- The Bad Habits Band is back by popular demand -- providing music for dancing under the stars, gem scoop with Pollock's Jewelers, dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions with everything from a Louis Vuitton purse to specialty items you won't find anywhere else.

The event is at Bellefonte Country Club with ample parking and superb service.

Menu choices include whole fresh Maine lobster, beef or vegetarian.

Reservations are $150 per person; however, sponsorships are your best choice. Lighthouse is $5,000 for a table of 8 ($3,800 tax deductible), Sailboat is $2,500 for 6 reservations ($1,600 is tax deductible), Rowboat is $1,000 for 4 reservations ($400 tax deductible) and Canoe is $500 for 2 reservations ($200 is tax deductible).

For more information visit safeharborky.org