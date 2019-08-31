× Expand Brown Books Publishing Group and The Agency at Brown Books are pleased to announce this book signing event. Travel back in time to the days of outlaws and bootleggers with Asa Dunnington, author of Selectively Lawless: The True Story of Emmett Long, an American Original (Brown Books Publishing Group)! Asa will be signing copies of his book at Barnes and Noble Florence, and all are invited to attend. Selectively Lawless tells the story of Emmett Long, a bank robber, gambler, and moonshiner during the lawless early 20th century. Emmett made his own rules and broke them whenever he pleased, but he varied from the typical story and didn't die at the young age of 30-something in a blaze of guns and fury. Instead, he lived to a ripe age, reformed his ways, found Christianity, married a good woman, raised a family, and became a successful rancher. In this new twist to the classic Great Depression outlaw narrative, Asa Dunnington shamelessly shares the life story of his uncle. For more information about the author and the book, please visit http://asadunnington.com/.

Local Author Asa Dunnington Book Signing

