Lockbox Tea Dance at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington

Lockbox at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington will be putting a modern twist on the ever popular Tea Dance, a prideful celebration with a rich and meaningful history that dates back to the 19th century.

Cincinnati couple and founders Richard Cooke and Marty Wagner breathed new life into the longstanding tea dance tradition within Cincinnati’s social scene. For the first time ever, the effort will make its way south to the heartland of Lexington.

The tea dances first started as a place where their LGBTQ+ friends and supporters could unite and be their most authentic selves. The same pair will be bringing the Tea Dance to Lockbox on Sunday, July 28th at 4pm. Not only are tickets free, but hotel rates for 21c on this night will be discounted and some very special guests from Cincinnati’s Tea Dance circuit will journey via party bus from the Queen City to attend.

Also traveling down from Cincinnati will be DJs Ben and Milkshake, who will be mixing their irresistible blends of soulful house music. There will be a light bite bar menu served from new executive chef Cody Derosett, including sweet & spicy fried chicken, tuna tar tare, pimento cheese toast, pickled shrimp, and warm ricotta for a la carte ordering.

When the event was held at 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati in June, it attracted as many as 650 people. The tea parties pride themselves on being inclusive and draw a broad age range of LGBTQ+ individuals who, in particular, miss the sense of community that they once experienced in gay bars. The crowd often laments over these tea party experiences that date back as far as the 50s and 60s, when the LGBTQ+ community began to hold Sunday gatherings that would have been deemed illegal were they not held under the guise of “having tea.”

Tea Dances are making their resurgence once again, this time at the beautiful Lockbox at 21c Lexington. Lockbox hopes to create the same sense of community that the Tea Dances did back in the day and evoke feelings of belonging and warmth within the Lexington community and beyond.

Snacks

Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken 10

black eyed peas & fancy ranch

House Smoked Trout 13

benedictine, saltine cracker & dill

Pimento Cheese Toast 8

char grilled sourdough

Pickled Shrimp 11

spicy house cocktail

Warm Ricotta 8

mushroom, asparagus & toast

About Lockbox

Led by executive chef Cody Derosett Lockbox uses thoughtful yet simple preparations and cooking techniques in a contemporary setting. The local, high-quality ingredients from around the Bluegrass region shine in seasonal dishes.

Designed by Deborah Berke Partners, the Lockbox space highlights historic features like original marble floors, decorative plaster details and large windows. Communal tables in both the dining room and lounge provide opportunities for large groups to dine together, or for individual guests to meet new people while they dine.

The original vault, The Safe, provides an intimate setting for private dining of small groups up to 12. The communal table just outside The Safe seats 14 and is serviced by a separate bar.

Lockbox features rotating exhibitions and original works of contemporary art, like site-specific commission Tomorrow’s Weather.

For more information visit lockboxlex.com

513.668.7676

micah@fallonthatcher.com