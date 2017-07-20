Lockbox To Host Fork + Bottle Dinner

As part of dinner series, Fork + Bottle, Lockbox will host a four-course dinner plus cocktail hour featuring Country Boy beer on Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. Co-founder Daniel Harrison will lead a presentation on each beer as it is paired with dishes crafted by executive chef Jonathan Searle.

The dinner will kick off with passed canapés followed by a four-course dinner including country ham salad biscuits with hot mustard and pickles; watermelon and avocado salad with feta, basil and sweet chili vinaigrette; and a beer-brined cornmeal fried North Carolina catfish with pickled ramp tartare sauce served with hot vinegar slaw, Kentucky tomatoes and southern eggy potato salad.

With it’s start at Proof on Main, this dinner series is a showcase for 21c chefs to create a menu, which is designed with particular artisan spirit, beer or wine in mind. As part of the series, Lockbox will present a four-course prix fixe menu with a cocktail hour and passed canapés prepared by executive chef Jonathan Searle several times throughout the year. The next upcoming Fork & Bottle dinner will be on September 28 and will feature 1792 Bourbon.

Tickets are $45 per person and limited seating is available. Advanced reservations are encouraged. For reservations, call 859.899.6860.

For more information visit LockboxLex.com