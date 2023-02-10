× Expand Planet of the Tapes Comedian Logan Guntzelman performs at Planet of the Tapes

Logan Guntzelman at Planet of the Tapes!

Logan Guntzelman is a Los Angeles- based comedian/writer recently selected as a New Face at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, where she also made it to the Final Four in the Roastmaster’s Invitational. She performs and tours in clubs and rooms all over the country, and has been selected to perform in the New York Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, 10,000 Laughs Minneapolis, Echo Park Rising, CROMFest Denver, and the Chicago Comedy Expo. In addition to being stand-up comedian, Logan has become a notorious prankster, with several of her pranks going viral, even appearing on CBS Local News.

Featuring Lucious Williams and hosted by Kyle McGlothlin.

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be Kind, Unwind.

Happens on the following Dates:

Feb 10, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Feb 11, 2023, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Feb 11, 2023, 10:30pm to 11:55pm

For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit cli.re/32034-logan-guntzelman-at-planet-of-the-tapes