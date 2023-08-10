Shakespeare In The Park - The Comedy of Errors at Boone Woods County Park
Boone Woods County Park 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Boone Woods
Shakespeare In The Park - The Comedy of Errors at Boone Woods County Park
Shakespeare's silliest, screwiest, and slapstickiest comedy returns to the CSC stage, this time with a Sin City twist! Inspired by the golden era Las Vegas, this music filled production will be packed with cool cats, rat packs, showgirls, wise guys, and more!
Boone Woods is a 50 acre park off of Route 18 in Burlington. It is home to the Creekside Stage featuring free movies and summer concerts in the park as well as a playground for children to enjoy.
For more information, please visit https://www.boonecountyky.org/calendar.php