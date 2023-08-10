× Expand Boone Woods

Shakespeare In The Park - The Comedy of Errors at Boone Woods County Park

Shakespeare's silliest, screwiest, and slapstickiest comedy returns to the CSC stage, this time with a Sin City twist! Inspired by the golden era Las Vegas, this music filled production will be packed with cool cats, rat packs, showgirls, wise guys, and more!

Boone Woods is a 50 acre park off of Route 18 in Burlington. It is home to the Creekside Stage featuring free movies and summer concerts in the park as well as a playground for children to enjoy.

For more information, please visit https://www.boonecountyky.org/calendar.php