 Rivers Edge Brass Band at Boone Woods County Park

Boone Woods is a 50 acre park off of Route 18 in Burlington.  It is home to the Creekside Stage featuring free movies and summer concerts in the park as well as a playground for children to enjoy.

For more information, please visit https://www.boonecountyky.org/calendar.php

Boone Woods County Park 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
