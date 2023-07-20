× Expand Boone Woods

River City Puppets - Hungry, Hungry, Bookworm at Boone Woods County Park

Boone Woods is a 50 acre park off of Route 18 in Burlington. It is home to the Creekside Stage featuring free movies and summer concerts in the park as well as a playground for children to enjoy.

For more information, please visit https://www.boonecountyky.org/calendar.php