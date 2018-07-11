A Long Century to Freedom

to Google Calendar - A Long Century to Freedom - 2018-07-11 08:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Long Century to Freedom - 2018-07-11 08:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Long Century to Freedom - 2018-07-11 08:15:00 iCalendar - A Long Century to Freedom - 2018-07-11 08:15:00

Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

A Long Century to Freedom

On this tour we will examine African-American’s struggle from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement. We will begin our journey at Camp Nelson, KY’s military training center and slave refugee center. We will then encounter Lexington’s Reconstruction era African American neighborhoods, learn about African American jockeys and how the Jim Crow era ended their storied success. We will pay homage to African American leaders at Lexington’s treasured African-American cemetery #2. We will Then have lunch at the Blue Skillet restaurant, which is home cooking taken to the next level, before heading to the beautifully restored Lyric Theatre and Historic Pleasant Green Baptist Church, the epicenter of Lexington’s civil rights movement. Join us to uncover Kentucky’s African American heritage.

This tour is approximately 8 hours and includes sites in and around Lexington with some moderate walking. Water and snacks will be provided. We will pick you up at a local hotel or at the Lexington Visitor Center.

Price: $100 (includes fees for tours at historic sites and lunch).

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com

Info
Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
History
6065482181
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A Long Century to Freedom - 2018-07-11 08:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Long Century to Freedom - 2018-07-11 08:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Long Century to Freedom - 2018-07-11 08:15:00 iCalendar - A Long Century to Freedom - 2018-07-11 08:15:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Monday

July 9, 2018

Tuesday

July 10, 2018

Submit Yours