Long Road to Freedom By Jan Lucas

Long Road to Freedom By Jan Lucas

We put a quilt on the gate, and a candle in the window. Then we wait and hope and pray that the light finds those who need it most. Graceanna and Mary Catherine were brought together by the Underground Railroad and as their friendship stands the test of time, so does Graceanna’s determination to be reunited with her family. Working together, these girls turned women will need all of the courage they can muster to keep working, keep hoping, and keep paving the path to freedom.

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, February 1 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, February 2 @ 2:00pm

$20 adults, $15 children under 18

Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

You’ll like this play if you like stories about: history, the Underground Railroad, friendship, and strong female characters

Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org