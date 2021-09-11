× Expand Graphic Enterprises In the heat of the battle

The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat

A Living History Event in its 21st year!

Presented by the Painted Stone Settlers, Inc. of Shelbyville, KY

September 10, 2021/School Day and September 11, 2021/Open to the Public

When looking for a permanent spot for a settlement along the Kentucky frontier in the 18th century, Squire Boone selected a site in present-day Shelby County. He built a fort along the banks of Clear Creek in 1779/1780, amidst the ongoing turmoil of the Revolutionary War. Many families came to Painted Stone Station during the short time it was a haven from the increasingly hostile actions of Native Americans. Eventually, they were driven to evacuate on a fateful day in September 1781, walking into a massacre that killed several settlers. But the ones who managed to escape left behind a legacy through their descendants, thus keeping alive a very precious part of Kentucky’s early history.

Although not as well-known, Squire Boone was just as adventurous as his older brother, Daniel Boone. Born Oct. 5, 1744 in Berks County, Pennsylvania, Squire, Jr.’s father, Squire Boone, Sr., had emigrated from Exeter, England and moved to North Carolina around 1749. At a young age, Squire learned the gunsmithing trade. He married Jane Van Cleave and they had five children. Squire made several trips into Kentucky with his brother before establishing Painted Stone Station. He eventually settled and died on Aug. 5, 1815 in Harrison County, Indiana.

It is the story of the brave souls that settled Painted Stone Station that is told through an annual living history event each September in Shelby County, Ky. Hosted by the Painted Stone Settlers, Inc., a group of living history re-enactors, this story is preserved through a dramatic re-enactment known as The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat. It retells the story of Painted Stone Station and the real people who lived there. Included in the Saturday event are various demonstrations of heritage skills such as spinning, weaving, fire starting, customs of the 18th century and blacksmithing. Militia life and a Native American campsite are also depicted. Visitors can experience an 18th century cannon, get a taste of militia life and engage in lively conversation with costumed interpreters and KY authors. The main re-enactment (battle between settlers and Natives) will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) always provide a special American flag ceremony prior to the battle re-enactment.

An evening program will be held at dusk on Saturday night by Russell Morris, who will present traditional Shawnee storytelling and singing. A special time has been set aside on Sat. morning to accommodate Boy Scout Troops. Groups receive a special discounted rate of $4 per person and many times return on Sat. night for the evening program. A modern food vendor will be on site. Admission cost for the event is $6 per adult, $3 for ages 3-12 and free for ages 3 and under.

Organized in 1999, the Painted Stone Settler’s Inc’s mission is to collect, preserve and present the history of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Through a variety of programs such as a spring Chautauqua program, classroom visits, participation in local and regional living history events and their annual event in Shelby County, The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat, the non-profit organization strives to bring history to life for children and adults in a fun, hands-on learning experience.

A special School Day is held on Friday, September 10 for all area school children and homeschool groups. This hands-on event is a day full of special demonstrations great for teaching the lifestyle of the 18th century. School Day is held rain or shine. Space is limited. For more information contact Helen McKinney at (502) 487-0379 or helenmckinney1969@gmail.com. A special discounted rate of $4 per person is charged for School Day.

The Painted Stone Settlers, Inc. School Day Program (9 am-1pm) and the Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat re-enactment (10 am-4 pm) will be held at Red Orchard Park, 704 Kentucky St., Shelbyville, KY 40065.

For more information about the group or upcoming historical events please visit PaintedStoneSettlers.org or call (502) 228-3746 or (502) 487-0379.