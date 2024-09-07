× Expand Graphic Enterprises The Long Run Massacre & Floyd's Defeat

Step back in time to 1781 when Squire Boone, Jr. established his Painted Stone Station in Shelby County, KY. Experience the sights, sounds and smells of the Kentucky frontier in the 18th century. This annual event has taken place for over 20 years every September. A main reenactment will take place on Saturday, September 7 at 2pm, followed by a prisoner exchange and Shawnee storytelling. The reenactment is an outdoor living drama depicting the evacuation of the fort in September 1781 when the settlers where attacked and massacred on their way to the more fortified Beargrass stations in Louisville. The attack took place near present-day Eastwood, KY and many survived to tell about it. Descendants recognized before the reenactment. Special guest this year will be Randall Jones, author of many historical books. Held at Red Orchard Park. Please bring chairs or blankets to sit on for reenactment. $6 adult/$4 ages 3-13/free for ages under 3.

For more information call (502) 487-0379 or visit paintedstonesettlers.org